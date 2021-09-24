Villanueva experiencing ups and downs after joining Ravens

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Alejandro Villanueva has experienced the highs and lows of playing on the offensive line in his first two games this season. When his Baltimore Ravens lost at Las Vegas in their opener, he allowed two sacks and 10 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The following weekend, he allowed none of either as the Ravens beat Kansas City. The Ravens signed Villanueva away from rival Pittsburgh this past offseason. He’s already spent time at both tackle spots for Baltimore.