Veteran forward Brian Boyle hoping to catch on with Penguins

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Veteran NHL forward Brian Boyle is hoping to give his career a kick start with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boyle sat out the 2020-21 season after no team offered him a contract. Boyle stayed in shape and played well on the U.S. national team that won bronze at the 2021 world championships. The Penguins saw enough to invite the 36-year-old Boyle to training camp. Boyle says he’s eager to show there’s plenty of life left in his legs, adding his goal is to leave the game with no regrets.