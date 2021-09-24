Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan set to return agianst Colts

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan practiced fully all week and is set to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after being scratched for the Titans’ win in Seattle. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree is questionable after not practicing Friday. Starting tight end Anthony Firkser (knee), rookie cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder) and outside linebacker Derick Roberson (knee) all are out against the Colts (0-2). Dupree also is recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee. He has started each of the first two games. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Friday and was limited Thursday.