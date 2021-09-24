Rays rookie INF Wander Franco returns from hamstring injury

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury. The AL East-leading Rays clinched a postseason spot on Thursday. Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit on Sept. 10. With one out, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.