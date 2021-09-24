Male tennis players surveyed on LGBTQ attitudes, environment

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

The men’s professional tennis tour is surveying players on LGBTQ issues. ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli tells The Associated Press it is part of a “broader initiative” to create “an environment for players and staff that is inclusive, that is diverse and that is very safe and welcoming.” He calls it “a bit unusual that you don’t have players on the ATP Tour that are openly gay.” A link to the survey of more than 30 questions was emailed to about 500 singles players and 250 doubles players in August. About 60 have responded so far. The ATP plans to close the survey by the end of September and then will consider recommendations for programs it can adopt.