IndyCar speeds into Long Beach celebrating season of gains

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The IndyCar Series speeds into its season finale at Sunday riding a myriad of gains that have America’s top open-wheel series feeling confident about its future. IndyCar will crown a new champion at the Grand Prix of Long Beach and it will be the youngest winner in 18 years. The series just announced a 17-race schedule for next season that will include a record 14 races broadcast on main NBC and a return to the oval at Iowa. The Indianapolis 500 was deemed a rousing success, IndyCar is proud of its vaccination rates, and speeding toward 2022.