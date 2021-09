AP National Sports

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — A Lim Kim, Katherine Kirk and Eun-HI Ji each shot 8-under 63 Friday for a one-shot lead over Sarah Burnham after the first round of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship. Five others — Nasa Hataoka, Lindsey Weaver, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Aditi Ashok and Klara Spilkova — were another stroke back after 6-under 65s at Pinnacle Country Club. Hometown favorite Stacy Lewis shot an opening 67.