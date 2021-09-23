Week 4 Preview: Hogs-Aggies, Badgers-Irish featured games

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

No. 16 Arkansas’ game against No. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and No. 18 Wisconsin’s meeting with No. 12 Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago highlight the college football schedule on Saturday. The national stage provides an opportunity for the 16th-ranked Razorbacks to show they’re the real deal after being picked second to last in the SEC West. Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan will face his old teammates after transferring from Wisconsin last year. National rushing leader Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State has entered the Heisman Trophy picture and will go against Nebraska at home.