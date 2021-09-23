‘We want to get back to life’: Most NHL players get vaccine

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The NHL regular season is two weeks away. The league is counting on most of its players to get vaccinnated against the coronavirus. The league says 10 to 15 players out of 700 will likely not be vaccinnated with the season begins Oct. 12. One of them is Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi. He calls it a personal decision. He faces a loss of more than $400,000 if he cannot travel to Canada to play in games because of virus protocols.