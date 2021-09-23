Unbeaten Kentucky preps for raucous crowd at South Carolina

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has an extra reminder for his team this week. The Wildcats better be ready for a loud, raucous atmosphere like they hadn’t seen in two seasons at South Carolina. The Gamecocks are expecting a crowd of more than 77,000 and Stoops says many of his players hadn’t seen that before with restrictions on fans during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky is seeking its first 2-0 start in the Southeastern Conference since 1977. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer is looking for his first-ever league victory.