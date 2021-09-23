Steelers OC Matt Canada: ‘I need to do better’

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says he needs to do a better job. The Steelers have scored just three offensive touchdowns through two games while getting off to a 1-1 start. Canada says he needs to find a way to make things easier for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Getting the running game going would help. Pittsburgh is last in the NFL in rushing. Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati in Week 3.