Sabres’ Jack Eichel fails physical, stripped of captaincy

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel has failed his pre-training camp physical and has been placed on injured reserve. That leaves the two sides no closer to a resolution over how to treat a herniated disk. General manager Kevyn Adams says the player has also been stripped of his captaincy in a development coming as the Sabres opened camp. The Sabres have failed in their attempts to trade the five-time 20-goal scorer this offseason. The sides remain at odds over how to treat the injury he sustained in March.