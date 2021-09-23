Rookie Fields making first NFL start as Bears visit Browns

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The future is now for the Bears. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday as Chicago visits the Cleveland Browns. The No. 11 overall draft pick will replace veteran Andy Dalton, who is week to week with a knee injury. Bears coach Matt Nagy has insisted that Dalton is still the starter, but that could change if Fields plays well. The Browns are expected to have wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the first time since he suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. Beckham’s return is timely because the Browns will be without the dependable Jarvis Landry for at least three games with a sprained knee.