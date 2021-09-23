Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Long Beach opens up for grand prix return, IndyCar closer

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

The Grand Prix of Long Beach returns to the IndyCar schedule after a one-year pause during the pandemic. The event is a crown jewel in both motorsports and street festivals that began in 1975. This year’s return is as the IndyCar season-ending championship race and the crowd will be treated to a changing of the guard in the series. IndyCar will have its first champion from a Spanish-speaking country since 1999 at the end of Sunday’s race. The three-day festival requires either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test under California rules. Masks are required. 

Associated Press

