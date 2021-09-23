Lions coach compares Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Lamar Jackson makes dynamic plays with his speedy legs and powerful right arm, lifting the Baltimore Ravens to impressive wins such as their latest one over Kansas City. Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says Jackson’s skill set compares to Michael Vick Jackson is also close to the former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback in the NFL record books. He ran for 100 yards for the ninth time in the regular season to pull within one of Vick’s league record in the win over the Chiefs.