Injury-riddled Steelers bracing for Burrow, Bengals

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with injuries to several high-profile players heading into a visit by Cincinnati. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed practice time during the week with a pectoral injury but is expected to play. The Steelers are also hopeful linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden will be available. Both players are dealing with groin injuries. The Bengals are coming off a close loss to Chicago and have found the sledding tough against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has won 14 of the last 16 meetings between the AFC North rivals, including five straight victories at Heinz Field.