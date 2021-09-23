Fitzpatrick hopes for better start, more action at Ryder Cup

AP National Sports

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick’s Ryder Cup debut wasn’t great. He lost. Europe lost. And he never really felt like he played any real golf. After making his first team in 2016, then missing Europe’s win in Paris two years later, the 27-year-old Englishman is back and looking for a much different result this time. He says playing only a single fourball match four years ago at Hazeltine didn’t give him any feel for the course when he went back out Sunday for singles. He lost both matches. He said he decided if he ever made a team again, he might ask the captain to get a fourball match in so he could hit more shots.