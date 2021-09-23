Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:41 PM

Bill Steinman, longtime Columbia athletics official, dies

KION 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — William C. Steinman, the longtime sports information director of Columbia University, has died. He was 76. Steinman, a member of Columbia University’s Athletics Hall of Fame, died Wednesday night at Mount Sinai Morningside, the university said. He had used a wheelchair in recent years following a series of illnesses. A graduate of Hofstra, Steinman was nicknamed Stats. He was head statistician of the American Basketball Association’s New York Nets and was hired by Columbia in 1970.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content