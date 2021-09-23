Barring ‘extreme long shot,’ Arlington Park racing is ending

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Racing at Arlington Park is on the brink of ending after a run of almost a century. The venerable thoroughbred horse racing track sits on a 326-acre plot of land outside Chicago that’s up for sale and expected to be redeveloped. Those with close ties to the track are holding out hope that racing can continue but call it a long shot. Arlington Park is being remember for staging the industry’s first million-dollar race and bringing legitimacy to international horses traveling to run in North America. Secretariat and other great horses raced on the hallowed grounds that could soon be home for the NFL’s Chicago Bears.