After 0-2 starts, Giants and Falcons looking for 1st win

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants will each be looking for their first win of the season when they play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Falcons have the NFL’s worst scoring defense after giving up an average of 40 points in the losses to Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. New coach Arthur Smith is looking for his first win as an NFL coach. The Giants were soundly beaten by Denver in their opener and then gave away a game to Washington after an offside penalty wiped out a missed field goal in a 30-29 loss.