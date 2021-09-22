Super Bowl champions place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list

AP National Sports

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and could miss this week’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 33-year-old receiver is the second player from the active roster the defending Super Bowl champions have placed on the COVID-19 list this week, joining reserve linebacker and special teams captain Kevin Minter. Brown and Minter both are fully vaccinated. They can be reinstated with two negative tests for COVID-19 performed at least 24 hours apart.