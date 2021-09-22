Schwarber, Sale help Boston win 7th in a row, 12-5 over Mets

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice and scored four times to lead the yellow-and-blue-clad Red Sox to their seventh straight win, 12-5 over the New York Mets. Chris Sale struck out eight in five innings. The Red Sox scored in each of the first six innings and have not lost since dropping the opener of a three-game series in Seattle on Sept. 13. The winning streak has lifted Boston from fourth place in the AL East into second and the top AL wild-card spot, with a two-game lead over the Yankees.