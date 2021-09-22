Reds manager Bell agrees to 2-year extension

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds and manager David Bell announced a two-year extension through of his contract through 2023. Bell, 49, agreed in October 2018 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2022. The Reds are 76-74 this season, third in the NL Central, and 184-190 under Bell. Cincinnati was swept by Cincinnati 2-0 in the first round of last years expanded playoffs. Gus Bell, the manager’s grandfather, and Buddy Bell, the manager’s father, both played for the Reds.