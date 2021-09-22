Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:33 PM

NFL chief medical officer explains 2021 testing procedures

KION 2020

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL’s chief medical officer notes that daily testing of all players for COVID-19, something the union’s president has pushed for, has its strengths and weaknesses. Using the situations for many doctors and nurses as a comparison, Dr. Allen Sills says testing is one component of fighting through the pandemic. Nearly 94% of NFL players are vaccinated, and Sills is encouraged by that number — particularly because of how that number has grown since midsummer.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content