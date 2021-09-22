Man U knocked out of League Cup by West Ham; Chelsea wins

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — One route to a first trophy since 2017 is already over for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team was knocked out of the League Cup in the third round by West Ham. Manuel Lanzini clinched a 1-0 victory. Chelsea advanced by beating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties, with Reece James scoring the decisive spot kick. Tottenham ousted Wolverhampton after also winning on spot kicks after being held 2-2 by Wolverhampton through 90 minutes. Arsenal beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0. Leicester knocked out Millwall.