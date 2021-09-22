In 2nd season, Epenesa making a big impact on Bills defense

AP National Sports

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

Opposing quarterbacks are quickly learning what A.J. Epenesa can do on the field, where the young pass rusher appears to be making up for lost time. The second-year pro has been a vital and integral part of the Bills’ resurgent pass rush, showcasing the skills that made him a second-round pick in 2020. Epenesa’s progress has been significant following what was essentially a lost rookie season. Epenesa had two quarterback hits and helped the Bills finish with six sacks in Sunday’s 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. Epenesa sent Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game on a clean, but impactful hit five minutes into the first quarter.