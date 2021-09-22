Barca’s Koeman surprises with statement, calls for patience

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has surprised journalists at a news conference by reading a prepared statement that called for patience and practically dismissed the team’s chances of achieving any significant results this season. Barcelona has made a sluggish start to the campaign following Lionel Messi’s departure with only two wins from its opening four league games and a 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in its Champions League opener. Koeman says he is backed by the club and asked for the support of fans in “these difficult times.” Koeman says the process the team is undergoing right now “deserves unconditional support in words and in actions.”