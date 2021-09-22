Skip to Content
Austrian rider injured in traffic accident at cycling worlds

BRUSSELS (AP) — Austrian junior rider Leila Gschwentner was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after colliding with a public bus during a training ride at the world cycling championships. The Austrian cycling federation says the crash took place in the city of Leuven. The 17-year-old Gschwentner was riding the course that will be used for Saturday’s junior road race when the crash happened. The federation said no other injuries were detected.

