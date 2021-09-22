2-time major champ Simona Halep, coach Darren Cahill split

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep no longer will be coached by Darren Cahill. Halep announced the split after six years via a Twitter post on Wednesday. Halep said she and Cahill “have decided that it’s time to end our working relationship.” Halep won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. The Romanian also reached No. 1 in the rankings. She is No. 14 this week. Halep lost in the fourth round of the U.S. Open this month. She missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics after tearing her left calf at the Italian Open in May.