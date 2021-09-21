Pass-happy no more: Big 12 teams content to run, run, run

AP National Sports

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The Big 12 built a football reputation over the past two decades as a pass-happy conference. That’s no longer the case. The days of 4,000-yard passers are over for now. The league is seeing a wave of solid rushers and most teams are running the ball more than they throw it. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn is the pacesetter with 371 rushing yards. Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren is making an immediate impact since transferring from Utah State with 218 yards last week. Baylor has two running backs averaging more than 100 yards per game. The Bears already have surpassed their rushing total from all of last season.