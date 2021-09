AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Major League Soccer and Liga MX will pause play for a month each summer beginning in 2023 for an expanded Leagues Cup tournament. The tournament will include all the teams from the two leagues and decide three berths for the CONCACAF Champions League, including a spot in the round of 16. The new Leagues Cup is sanctioned by CONCACAF and will be part of a bigger expansion of the Champions League.