Manoah helps Blue Jays top Rays 4-2, maintain wild-card spot

AP National Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September. Toronto maintained a half-game lead lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card. Tampa Bay, closing in on its second straight division title, began the day seven games ahead of second-place Boston. The Rays, just 9-11 this month, have 10 games remaining.