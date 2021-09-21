Browns put Landry on IR, receiver will miss at least 3 games

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will at least Cleveland’s next three games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained knee ligament. A model of consistency and durability in his NFL career, Landry got hurt after catching a pass on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday’s 31-21 win over Houston. The 28-year-old Landry must sit out the next three games, and it’s possible he could be out longer. Landry has never missed a game in his career because of injury. He was forced to sit out once last year because of COVID-19 protocols.