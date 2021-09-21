Blue Jackets sign G Merzlikins to $27M contract extension

AP National Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year, $27 million contract extension. The 27-year-old Merzlikins will be in the final year of a two-year contract this season with a cap hit of $4 million. The new contract locks him up through the 2026-27 season with an annual salary of about $6.7 million. The long-term deal throws into question the future of Joonas Korpisalo, who has shared time in the net with Merzlikins the last two seasons.