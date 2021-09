Taylor day to day with injury for Texans; Watson won’t play

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day to day with a hamstring injury as the Texans face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Carolina. If Taylor can’t play, Deshaun Watson won’t be an option. Coach David Culley said Monday that Watson would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games. Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.