Seager’s three RBIs help Mariners stop A’s 5-game win streak

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager had a two-run double in the decisive third inning among his three hits and three RBIs, Mitch Haniger added two doubles and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2. Tyler Anderson struck out seven and walked one over seven impressive innings, allowing one run on four hits to win for the first time in six starts since Aug. 17 at Texas. Anderson is the first of three lefties Oakland is scheduled to face over the four-game series. Ty France added an RBI single in the third off Sean Manaea.