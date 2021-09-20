Lions RB D’Andre Swift active for game against Packers

AP National Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift will be available for his team’s Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had listed Swift as questionable because of a groin injury, Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder) and receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) also are active for Monday’s game after being listed as questionable. Guard Lucas Patrick and safety Darnell Savage are active for the Packers after being listed as questionable.