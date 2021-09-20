Knee injury sidelines Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin indefinitely

AP National Sports

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. is out indefinitely and possibly the season with a knee injury sustained in the loss at Oklahoma. Coach Scott Frost says Ervin has an injury to his right patellar tendon. The tendon runs from the bottom of the kneecap to the shinbone. Ervin was hurt in the third quarter when he took a handoff and, untouched, slipped at the line of scrimmage. The freshman from Buford, Georgia, started the Cornhuskers’ games against Illinois and Fordham and was backup in the last two. Frost did not name a starter for Saturday’s game at Michigan State.