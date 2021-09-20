Judge gives UEFA 5 days to acknowledge Super League ruling

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has given UEFA five days to confirm it will abide by the court’s ruling and not punish Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their involvement in the Super League. The three clubs are facing a ban from the Champions League for refusing to renounce the Super League project that was launched by 12 clubs in April then collapsed within 48 hours. UEFA put a hold on its disciplinary case against the rebel clubs after the Spanish court ruled in April that they could not be punished. The judge says putting the disciplinary case on hold is not enough.