Fearsome in attack, Dortmund again has problems in defense

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s defensive frailties are keeping expectations in check despite the team’s fearsome attack. Dortmund has the fifth worst defensive record in the Bundesliga. The team has already conceded 11 goals in five league games to take the shine off outstanding play from Erling Haaland, Marco Reus and Jude Bellingham. Sunday’s 4-2 win over Union Berlin was a lot closer than the scoreline suggests. Dortmund was leading 3-0 before Union fought back to 3-2. Haaland extended the lead but his extraordinary scoring record hides the reality of the team’s troubles.