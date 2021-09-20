England cricketers pull out of trip to Pakistan

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — England’s cricketers will not travel for matches in Pakistan next month because of security concerns. The decision taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board comes three days after New Zealand Cricket abandoned its men’s team’s limited-overs tour of Pakistan following a government alert that warned of a possible attack outside Rawalpindi Stadium. England men’s and women’s teams were scheduled to play Twenty20 international matches in Rawalpindi next month. England’s men have not played an international in Pakistan since 2005 while the women are visiting for the first time.