Boilermakers top receiver enters concussion protocol

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says David Bell is in the concussion protocol and his status for Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Illinois is uncertain. Bell was carted off the field after taking a hard hit that led to his head bouncing off the ground during Saturday’s loss at No. 12 Notre Dame. Bell used his Twitter account to tell fans Sunday he was OK. The Boilermakers also will be without Mershawn Rice, Bell’s backup for an indefinite amount of time.