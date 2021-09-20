Batting title races jumbled as season winds down

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

The bar for the batting title is unusually low this year — and that’s creating wild races for the honor in both leagues. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the majors in hitting right now with a .321 average, and Trea Turner is atop the National League at .316. According to Baseball-Reference.com, the only time the leaders in both leagues were at .325 or lower was in 1960, when Dick Groat topped the NL at .325 and Pete Runnels hit .320 to win the AL title.