Barcelona held by winless Granada at Camp Nou in Liga

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needed a 90th-minute equalizer by defender Ronald Araújo to salvage a 1-1 home draw against Granada in the Spanish league. The draw comes less than a week after a demoralizing home loss to Bayern Munich at Camp Nou Stadium in the Champions League in the team’s first defeat since losing Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. The result prompted some jeers by fans and added pressure on coach Ronald Koeman and club president Joan Laporta. Granada came to Barcelona winless in four matches this season and was coming off two consecutive losses.