Wirtz leads 10-man Leverkusen to 3-1 win at Stuttgart

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Wirtz has led 10-man Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-1 win at Stuttgart. It’s the third loss for American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team in five Bundesliga games this season. The 18-year-old Wirtz set up Leverkusen’s second goal in the 19th minute and scored the third to give the visitors their third win of the season. Robert Andrich scored the opening goal in the second minute but was sent off with the team leading 2-0 in the 30th. Stuttgart looked a different team after that but Wirtz surged forward for the winner in the 70th. Borussia Dortmund hosts Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt faces Wolfsburg away later Sunday.