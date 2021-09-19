Starkel’s 2 TD passes help San Jose St. beat Hawaii 17-13

AP National Sports

HONOLULU (AP) — Nick Starkel threw a pair of touchdown passes about three minutes apart and San Jose State beat Hawaii 17-13 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. Kairee Robinson blocked a punt to set up a seven-play, 44-yard drive culminating when Starkel hit Isaiah Hamilton for a 13-yard score and, after a Hawaii three-and-out, he connected with Jermaine Braddock 1-yard TD with 2:23 left in the first half to give San Jose State the lead for good at 14-7. SJSU (2-1) has won nine conference games. Hawaii’s Calvin Turner scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring late in the first quarter and Matthew Shipley made field goals of 25 and 23 yards in the third quarter to make it 14-13.