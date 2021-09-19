Siri, McCormick rally AL West-leading Astros past D-backs

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Siri and Chas McCormick hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, rallying the AL West-leading Houston Astros over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6. Carlos Correa also homered as the Astros held their comfortable division lead over Oakland. Houston won for the fourth time in five games and cut Tampa Bay’s lead for the best record in the AL to 3 ½ games. Astros starter Zack Greinke was tagged for five runs on five hits with three strikeouts in four innings. He has allowed 21 runs over 19 innings in his last four outings.