Packers’ defensive woes put focus on Barry before Lions game

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said at his introductory news conference that the adversity he encountered in two unsuccessful stints filling the same role in Detroit and Washington made him a better coach. It sure hasn’t taken long for him to take a few more lumps in his new job. Barry had a poor Packers debut in a 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. That defense now must play without injured Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith for its next three games. The Packers open their home schedule Monday night against the Detroit Lions.