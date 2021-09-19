Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:54 AM

Ex-England, Chelsea, Spurs striker Jimmy Greaves dies at 81

KION 2020

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest goal-scorers who was prolific for Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan has died. He was 81. With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves was the all-time record scorer for Tottenham, which announced his death on Sunday. Greaves suffered a minor stroke in 2012 and his family thought he had made a full recovery until he was admitted to intensive care after a more severe stroke in May 2015. An all-round striker equally adept with either foot or his head, Greaves scored 44 goals in just 57 matches for England. He missed the 1966 World Cup final through injury.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content