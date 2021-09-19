Burrow struggles after strong opener, Bengals lose to Bears

AP National Sports

By PATRICK ROSE

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Coming off one of his best games as a pro and facing a defense that struggled in a season-opening loss, Joe Burrow looked as if he might be in for another big outing. Instead, he threw three straight interceptions during a key stretch as the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Chicago Bears 20-17. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner never had a game like this as a pro or in college. He was not picked off more than once in his first 11 NFL games, and his high at Ohio State and LSU was two. Burrow was intercepted three times in the game. And it will be up to him to regroup from this.